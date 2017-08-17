News » Over £20m » WSP on board for £41m Stockport bus station scheme » published 17 Aug 2017
WSP on board for £41m Stockport bus station scheme
Consulting engineer WSP has been appointed to take forward plans to redevelop Stockport bus station at Daw Bank into a £41m transport interchange.
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) and Stockport Council have commissioned WSP to conduct a feasibility study that draws together potential development opportunities that might be appropriate for construction in conjunction with the new interchange, to draw money into the town.
Working alongside design architect BDP, WSP will provide a range of engineering design services including transportation and infrastructure, building services, structures, environmental and town planning,.
WSP is expected to submit its initial report before summer is out, ahead of a planning application being submitted later this year.
This article was published on 17 Aug 2017 (last updated on 17 Aug 2017).