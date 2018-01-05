News » International » WSP buys Finnish project management firm » published 5 Jan 2018
WSP buys Finnish project management firm
WSP has bought a Finland-based company that specialises in construction and project management, supervision, appraisals and inspection.
ISS Proko and its wholly owned subsidiary ISS Suunnittelupalvelut have been acquired from ISS Palvelut, a wholly-owned subsidiary of facility services company ISS.
The acquisition of ISS Proko, which has 135 employees, is aligned with WSP's 2015-2018 strategic plan. The aim is to bolster WSP's presence in Finland by increasing its expertise in the building sector and expanding its national footprint. In particular, WSP sees the opportunity to become a ‘top three’ player in specific segments of the Finnish building sector.
"The addition of ISS Proko to the WSP team strengthens our market share in the building sectors, while expanding our engineering and consulting services across the country,” said Kirsi Hautala, managing director of WSP in Finland.
ISS Proko's chief executive officer Harri Väänänen said: “Becoming a member of WSP is great news for ISS Proko and we look forward to strengthening our service offerings in the building sector, while continuing to provide the highest levels of service to our clients. Being associated with a team whose operating model and culture are aligned with our own will provide significant opportunities for both clients and employees.”
This article was published on 5 Jan 2018 (last updated on 5 Jan 2018).