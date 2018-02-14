WSP picked for Central African power project

WSP has been commissioned to work on a proposed 330kV electrical connection between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The project for the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) is intended to improve access to reliable energy in region. It has received financial backing from the African Development Bank, the World Bank and the AREP programme.

The idea is that a strong transmission link will help the DRC and Zambia to improve the security and reliability of their power networks and will foster economic development and regional integration. The project also aims to support the development of an efficient and competitive regional power market to reduce electricity prices in the region.

A team of engineers will undertake a three-stage feasibility study to develop options and recommend a preferred solution for the interconnector. Work will include initial assessment of the routes and substations, data gathering, financial and economic analysis, detailed route surveys and detailed design and specifications.

All three phases are to be completed within an 18-month programme of works, finishing in 2019.

WSP head of networks Paul Glendinning, said: “This is an excellent win for WSP as it brings together our UK operation with its newly developed modelling skillset and expertise from our South African and Canadian offices.

“The electricity transmission expansion in sub Saharan Africa is a specialist area for our business, as we have been implementing schemes for 50 years.”