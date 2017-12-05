News » UK » WYG posts first-half loss » published 5 Dec 2017
WYG posts first-half loss
Consulting engineer WYG has posted a £2.8m pre-tax loss for the first half of its financial year, largely due to provisions against legacy contract claims.
For the six months ended 30th September 2017 WYG generated gross revenue up £2.7m (3.8%) to £76.2m (2016 H1: £73.5m).
Adjusted operating profit before tax slumped to £1.0m (2016 H1: £2.8m), but this excludes a £2.45m provision for contract claims.
As previously reported, WYG’s problems stem from delays in major international contracts and an over-optimistic assessment of some consultancy contracts.
On the plus side, the order book has increased to its highest level in recent years at £170m, up 17% since 31st March 2017.
Chief executive Douglas McCormick, who joined in June when predecessor Paul Hamer moved to Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “Although this is a disappointing set of results, reflecting the issues we highlighted in August and November 2017, there are positives. We continue to anticipate a stronger second half, consistent with our historical seasonal trading pattern and our guidance in November. We remain confident that the underlying business is robust and that, supported by a strong order book, we are taking the correct steps to return to a growth trajectory. Importantly, revenue is up on the comparative period and we are seeing major projects in both our principal business streams start to mobilise, albeit some months later than originally expected.
“My first six months at WYG have been very busy. We have been operationalising the commercial strategy announced in June 2017; extended our bank facility with HSBC; and completed a significant step to improve WYG’s position in the light of the potential impact of Brexit.
“Having met a number of major clients, visited almost all our offices and spoken with several hundred of our highly-skilled staff, I am reassured that WYG is a fundamentally sound business and that we have a strong platform from which to grow in the medium term.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 5 Dec 2017 (last updated on 5 Dec 2017).
More News Channels
- Building site census reveals full extent of reliance on migrant labour
- Construction output makes modest rebound
- Van Elle founder labelled disruptive by board he seeks to control
- Unions take aim at Deeside energy plant contractor
- New M20 junction to facilitate Ashford’s growth
- Click here to browse all articles
- Building site census reveals full extent of reliance on migrant labour
- Strong third quarter sales for builders merchants
- Housing supply hits 10-year high
- Construction endures two consecutive quarters of decline
- Construction continues to grow but contractors' profits seep away
- Click here to browse all articles