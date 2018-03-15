Zaha Hadid Architects picked for Indian airport terminal

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has been appointed to design Navi Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 and ATC Tower.

GVK's Navi Mumbai International Airport business selected ZHA following an intensive 12-week fast-track design competition.

Dr GVK Reddy, founder and chairman of GVK and chairman of NMIAL, said: “Our vision is to establish one more landmark airport that would exceed the benchmarks that GVK had set through MIAL whilst creating Terminal 2 at Mumbai airport. We are committed towards bringing the best global practices from the industry to design, engineer and build this most awaited airport project in India and hence we decided to go with ZHA, a firm known for its path breaking and remarkable architecture. It also has the expertise of delivering a world-class airport design through a highly professional team.”