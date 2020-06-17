£100m housing development for Wealden farm

146 homes are to built over Little Mount Farm in Frant

This is the fourth planning approval achieved by Inspired Villages since lockdown began in March, bringing the total number of consented new homes secured this year to 788.

The Tunbridge Wells scheme comprises 146 homes aimed at over-65s, along with communal facilities, including restaurant and swimming pool, open to both residents and non-residents.

It will be built on a 9.5-acre site at Little Mount Farm in the Wealden village of Frant.

Inspired Villages is on track to deliver 2,500 homes for over-65s over the next six years. Its pipeline with planning permission includes:

• a 270-home, £215m scheme in Kingswood, Surrey, which will be one the biggest retirement villages in the UK once complete

• a 130-home, £60m scheme in Turvey, Bedfordshire

• a site acquired with outline planning permission for a 200-home, £120m retirement village in Caddington, Bedfordshire

• phase 2 of the Ledian Gardens scheme in Kent, which adds an additional 50 apartments to the existing works.

Development director Neal Dale said: “This site in Tunbridge Wells is an important addition to our portfolio due to the significantly growing demand for age appropriate housing in the local area. To win another approval is such quick succession during these unprecedented times is a testament to the outstanding need in our society for more retirement communities that support the physical and mental wellbeing of older people. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this process and supported us.”

