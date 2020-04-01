£110m Farringdon project paused

Design by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

This £110m development is set to be a 192,000 sq ft office building on the corner of Charterhouse Street and Farringdon Road. Currently it is a demolition site.

Helical and AshbyCapital and developing the project in joint venture but with no possibility of complying with Public Health England Social distancing guidelines either on site or getting to and from site, the client has called a temporary halt.

In a statement this morning Helical said: “At 33 Charterhouse Street, demolition of the existing ground and basement structures has been ongoing during the period, but has recently been halted, in line with government guidelines. The situation is under constant review with the aim of getting back to work and progressing with the scheme as soon as it is possible to do so safely.”

Work has also been largely suspended on Crossrail sites, HS2 enabling works, the Thames Tideway scheme, Battersea Power Station and elsewhere.

