£196m Barking Riverside rail contract awarded

Work includes a new station to serve the Barking Riverside regeneration area

Construction of the 4.5km London Overground rail extension from Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside had been set to start in 2017 but the procurement process was set back by the collapse of Carillion, which was one of the three shortlisted contenders, along with Balfour Beatty.

The Morgan Sindall VolkerFitzpatrick JV has now officially been awarded the contract, worth £196m. Overall project cost is £263m.

The contract is for the construction of an elevated extension to an existing railway line and a new terminus station at Barking Riverside, including modification of existing Network Rail operational railway infrastructure.

Works to prepare the site have already taken place, including the demolition of several redundant Network Rail buildings and a disused ramp where the new viaduct will land.

Barking Riverside Limited, a joint venture between the Greater London Authority and London & Quadrant, are providing £172m of funding as the new station serves their development of more than 10,000 new homes.