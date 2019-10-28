1st Call stocks up with Komatsu

1st Call Plant managing directors Mick Lippard (left) and Barry Verrent (right) flank Marubeni-Komatsu area sales manager Bryan Gulliford

1st Call Plant has its roots in Kent and Essex and recently expanded to Bristol and Swindon. It now plans to expand further into the southwest and the midlands.

A mixture of Komatsu excavators have been ordered from dealer Marubeni- Komatsu, including the PC55MR-5, PC138US-11 and PC228USLC-11 short tail swing excavators.

They are the first Komatsu machines that 1st Call Plant has bought.

1st Call Plant was set up in October 2017 by Keyway owner and Gloucester entrepreneur Eamonn McGurk. It is run by joint managing directors Barry Verrent and Mick Lippard,

