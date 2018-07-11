20% price hike for skills cards

The 20% price rise increase applies to all cards administered directly by the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS).

The last price increase was in 2010 but costs associated with running the scheme have increased significantly since then, CSCS said.

Chief executive Graham Wren said: “We have managed to maintain the current card price for the last eight years however inflationary pressure, together with increased costs associated with combatting fraudulent activity, have pushed our costs up to the point where the current price is not sustainable. In addition, with our current contact centre provider CITB having served notice to exit the service contract the CSCS board have agreed to invest in new technology and systems to ensure the application process is modernised.”

CSCS is a not-for-profit organisation owned by three employer organisations and two trades unions.