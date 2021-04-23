280 km of Berkshire to be dug up for cables

VolkerSmart Technologies, part of VolkerHighways, has begun work this month for CityFibre and will continue through until autumn 2022.

CityFibre is the UK’s third largest national digital infrastructure platform.

The two contracts involve excavating 170,000 metres of trenches in Bracknell and 110,000 metres in Maidenhead – 280 km in all. The teams will install ducting, before blowing, splicing and finally testing the fibre optic cables.

VolkerSmart Technologies is already working for CityFibre to install high speed broadband in Swindon and Slough, digging 692 km of trenches in these towns.

In all locations, a hybrid installation is being used where possible, incorporating both new underground trenched duct networks and existing overhead infrastructure, to minimise disruption.

The investments are part of CityFibre’s plan to replace legacy networks with gigabit-capable full fibre connectivity, providing faster broadband services.

VolkerHighways managing director Alistair Thompson said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a further two full fibre rollout contracts for CityFibre in Bracknell and Maidenhead, taking our total to five, as a further development of our relationship with CityFibre. We understand the importance of high-speed broadband, particularly as we live through these unprecedented times, and we look forward to improving local residents’ and businesses’ digital experiences.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk