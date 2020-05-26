£300m Yorkshire Highways Alliance framework winners revealed

The contract is for the Yorkshire Highways Alliance (YHA), which is by led North Yorkshire County and includes the councils of Bradford, Leeds, Wakefield, Kirklees Council, York and Calderdale.

The framework is divided up into six lots, by region and value. Five of the six lots have the same members: Cemex UK, Galliford Try Infrastructure, Hanson Contracting, Lane Rental Services, Tarmac Trading and Thomas Bow. The sixth lot also includes Colas and DSD Construction but not Lane Rental Services.

Yorkshire Highways Alliance carriageway planing and surfacing contractors framework 2020 – the full list:

Lot 1: up to £500,000 – Craven, Harrogate, Richmondshire and Selby

Cemex UK

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Hanson Contracting

Lane Rental Services

Tarmac Trading

Thomas Bow

Lot 2: up to £500,000 – Hambleton, Ryedale, Scarborough and York

Cemex UK

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Hanson Contracting

Lane Rental Services

Tarmac Trading

Thomas Bow

Lot 3: up to £500,000 – Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield

Cemex UK

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Hanson Contracting

Lane Rental Services

Tarmac Trading

Thomas Bow

Lot 4: £500,000 to £2m – North Yorkshire and York

Cemex UK

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Hanson Contracting

Lane Rental Services

Tarmac Trading

Thomas Bow

Lot 5: £500,000 to £2m – Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield

Cemex UK

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Hanson Contracting

Lane Rental Services

Tarmac Trading

Thomas Bow

Lot 6: £2m to £6m – North Yorkshire, York, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield

Cemex UK

Galliford Try Infrastructure

Colas

DSD Construction

Hanson Contracting

Tarmac Trading

Thomas Bow

