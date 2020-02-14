£350m eye hospital clears hurdle

CGI of the planned hospital

A Committee in Common – a group of 14 clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) from in and around London – has voted in support of the proposed relocation of Moorfields Eye Hospital to a new integrated eye health centre in King’s Cross. The approval of CCGs was crucial because they represent the customer base – the organisations with the money.

The decision means that plans for the ‘Oriel’ project can now move forward to focus on designing what the new centre could look like and how it works for patients and staff.

The proposal is a partnership between Moorfields Eye Hospital, the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Charity, which would see Moorfields Eye Hospital move its City Road services to the St Pancras Hospital site in Camden, where a new integrated facility housing the three partners will be built.

The new building is being designed by a team led by Aecom with Penoyre & Prasad and White Arkitekter. Construction costs have been estimated at £179m and overall capital costs at £352m.

Final approval on the plans will be subject to approval of the full business case, which is expected to be put forward for review and approval in 2021.

