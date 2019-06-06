£350m housing development approved at Wilton Park

Wilton Park, former home of the MoD School of Languages

The planning application for the Inland Homes’ flagship site in commuter-belt Buckinghamshire was heard by South Bucks District Council planning committee on 5th June 2019 and received a resolution to grant planning permission subject to the signing of a section 106 agreement.

Inland Homes has plans for 350 homes to be built on the 100 acre site at Wilton Park, as well as commercial and community space within a parkland setting. Gross development value is estimated at £350m.

A further part of the site is subject to a draft allocation for development which if adopted could provide up to 250 more homes and 200,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Inland Homes is still waiting for a planning decision on its Cheshunt Lakeside scheme in Hertfordshire, which was deferred last month. The planning decision is now scheduled to be heard by the local planning committee on 25th June 2019.

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: "We have continued to build on the underlying value of our projects since our half-year end results and a significant amount of effort has been put into both Cheshunt Lakeside and Wilton Park. After a number of years of hard work on Wilton Park, I am delighted with the positive decision delivered by the planning committee yesterday.”