£36m cabling contract up for grabs

The power company is looking for either one or two companies to take on £36.5m of excavation, cable laying and reinstatement work over a six-and-a-half-year period.

The contract is divided into three lots, with Lot 1 for Belfast district and Lot 2 for East District. The third lot is a single framework agreement for both areas combined.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks hopes to invite eight contractors to submit bids.

The procurement documents are available at e-sourcingni.bravosolution.co.uk