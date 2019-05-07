  1. Instagram
Wed May 08 2019

£36m cabling contract up for grabs

18 hours Northern Ireland Electricity Networks is seeking contractors to lay underground cables.

The power company is looking for either one or two companies to take on £36.5m of excavation, cable laying and reinstatement work over a six-and-a-half-year period.

The contract is divided into three lots, with Lot 1 for Belfast district and Lot 2 for East District. The third lot is a single framework agreement for both areas combined.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks hopes to invite eight contractors to submit bids.

The procurement documents are available at e-sourcingni.bravosolution.co.uk

