48 appointed to Pagabo civils framework: full list

The new framework , which goes live on 1st June, runs run for four years until May 2026 with the option to extend for a further two years.
There are four framework lots covering different value bands, the highest of which is £30m and above. There is also a geographical breakdown to providing opportunities for SMEs alongside large organisations.
To be considered for the framework, providers were required to go through a PCR2015 compliant tender process, and prove financial suitability and related experience. They were also required to demonstrate “passion for social value and innovation”.
The 48 companies selected are:
- ACS Civils
- Alun Griffiths (Contractors)
- Amalgamated Construction (trading as AmcoGiffen)
- Associated Asphalt Constructing
- Bethell Construction
- Britannia Construction
- Buckingham Group Contracting
- Clancy Docwra
- Colas
- CR Reynolds
- Danaher & Walsh (Civil Engineering)
- Dawson-Wam
- Eric Wright Civil Engineering
- Esh Construction
- Fox Building & Engineering
- FP McCann
- Galliford Try Construction
- Howard Civil Engineering
- J Hopkins (Contractors)
- Jackson Civil Engineering Group
- JN Bentley
- John Graham Construction
- John Sisk & Son
- Jones Bros Ruthin
- Keltbray Built Environment
- Kier Infrastructure & Overseas
- Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure
- Lowry Building & Civil Engineering
- McLaughlin & Harvey
- McPhillips (Wellington)
- Meldrum Construction Services Group
- Mildren Construction
- Milestone Infrastructure
- Montel Civil Engineering
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
- O’Brien Contractors
- Osborne Infrastructure
- PP O’Connor Group
- PBS Construction
- RJ McLeod (Contractors)
- Sir Robert McAlpine
- Spencer Group
- The Casey Group
- Vinci Construction UK
- VolkerFitzpatrick
- Whitehouse Construction
- Whitemountain Quarries
- Winvic Construction
“Providing the vehicle for compliant procurement of built environment works means that we have a big responsibility when it comes to helping meet the ambitious net zero targets set out by government. We are committed to working with public sector bodies to achieve this through consideration of emerging technologies and project controls, while connecting clients with the right suppliers,” said Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley.
“Whether it is tackling the impacts of the climate emergency through flood alleviation projects or working towards net zero targets through using alternative fuels or development greener travel infrastructure, this framework offering will make sure that the projects procured through it over the coming years are working towards tackling the climate crisis.”
