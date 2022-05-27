48 appointed to Pagabo civils framework: full list

The new framework , which goes live on 1st June, runs run for four years until May 2026 with the option to extend for a further two years.

There are four framework lots covering different value bands, the highest of which is £30m and above. There is also a geographical breakdown to providing opportunities for SMEs alongside large organisations.

To be considered for the framework, providers were required to go through a PCR2015 compliant tender process, and prove financial suitability and related experience. They were also required to demonstrate “passion for social value and innovation”.

The 48 companies selected are:

ACS Civils

Alun Griffiths (Contractors)

Amalgamated Construction (trading as AmcoGiffen)

Associated Asphalt Constructing

Bethell Construction

Britannia Construction

Buckingham Group Contracting

Clancy Docwra

Colas

CR Reynolds

Danaher & Walsh (Civil Engineering)

Dawson-Wam

Eric Wright Civil Engineering

Esh Construction

Fox Building & Engineering

FP McCann

Galliford Try Construction

Howard Civil Engineering

J Hopkins (Contractors)

Jackson Civil Engineering Group

JN Bentley

John Graham Construction

John Sisk & Son

Jones Bros Ruthin

Keltbray Built Environment

Kier Infrastructure & Overseas

Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure

Lowry Building & Civil Engineering

McLaughlin & Harvey

McPhillips (Wellington)

Meldrum Construction Services Group

Mildren Construction

Milestone Infrastructure

Montel Civil Engineering

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

O’Brien Contractors

Osborne Infrastructure

PP O’Connor Group

PBS Construction

RJ McLeod (Contractors)

Sir Robert McAlpine

Spencer Group

The Casey Group

Vinci Construction UK

VolkerFitzpatrick

Whitehouse Construction

Whitemountain Quarries

Winvic Construction

“Providing the vehicle for compliant procurement of built environment works means that we have a big responsibility when it comes to helping meet the ambitious net zero targets set out by government. We are committed to working with public sector bodies to achieve this through consideration of emerging technologies and project controls, while connecting clients with the right suppliers,” said Pagabo managing director Jason Stapley.

“Whether it is tackling the impacts of the climate emergency through flood alleviation projects or working towards net zero targets through using alternative fuels or development greener travel infrastructure, this framework offering will make sure that the projects procured through it over the coming years are working towards tackling the climate crisis.”

