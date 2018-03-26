£56m for Welsh flood defence schemes

Flood protection schemes in Cardiff, Llanelli, Conwy and Gwynedd are among those to share in a £56m funding programme set up by the Welsh government.

The Welsh government’s environment minister, Hannah Blythyn, has released the list of flood risk management projects to be supported in the forthcoming financial year.

The Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management programme has been prioritised according to likelihood and impact of a flood, previous events, number of properties to be protected and the wider benefits of the scheme.

For the construction phase alone, the schemes planned for 2018-19 are expected to benefit more than 6,500 properties.

Local authorities and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) will receive a total of £56m funding to deliver the schemes. The funding will be used to complete the construction of new and existing projects, as well as scoping and designing future schemes. The programme was developed in collaboration with representatives from the Welsh government, Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Welsh Local Government Association, local authorities, Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water and the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

Among the major new schemes to commence are:

Machynys flood defences in Llanelli

Leckwith in Cardiff

Tidal works to the River Cadoxton

Llansannan and Mochdre in Conwy

Llanberis in Gwynedd

Llanmaes in the Vale of Glamorgan

Parc yr Onnen in Aberystwyth

Llyn Tegid Reservoir works, Gwynedd

The Welsh government also announced last week plans for a new Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre, to inform decisions on coastal adaptation and potential schemes on a national basis.

It plans to allocate £151m of capital investment for NRW and local authorities’ flood risk activities. Together with the Coastal Risk Management Programme, this results in a potential investment of more than £263m in flood and coastal schemes over the life of this government.

Environment minister Hannah Blythyn said: “Flooding can have a devastating impact on the lives of those affected. This funding of £56m further demonstrates our commitment to reduce risk and build resilience to flooding and coastal erosion.

“We are investing in new schemes and major maintenance right across Wales. I have also protected NRW’s budget for flood risk management activities next financial year, as well as funding a new Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre which will improve our understanding of coastal processes and inform better decision making.”