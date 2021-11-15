£730m highways contract up for grabs

East Sussex Highways' gritters ready for action

East Sussex has called for expressions of interest in is highways infrastructure services contract, starting in 2023 and running for an initial term of six years 11 months with an option to extend for an additional seven years.

Contract value is put at £730m.

East Sussex highways are currently looked after by a joint venture of contractor Costain and consulting engineer Jacobs, which was awarded a £300m seven-year contract in 2016 (when the design partners was CH2M Hill, prior to its acquisition by Jacobs).

The contract covers all highway maintenance (including winter maintenance), highway improvements (including capital schemes) and professional services (including design).

The county council is planning on inviting three (or possibly four) organisations to tender for the contract. Deadline for initial submissions is 13th December 2021. Invitations to tender are expected to go out in mid-January 2022.

