£7m housing development planned in Berwick

CGI of Bernicia's proposed development

Bernicia wants to build a mix of bungalows and family homes on the site of a former care home at Tweedmouth.

Bernicia plans to build 19 bungalows as well as a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties on the site of nearly two hectares of disused land, once the home of the now demolished Seton Hall care home.

Bernicia expects to submit a full planning application to Northumberland County Council next month.

County council leader Glen Sanderson supports the plans. He said: “Improving the quantity and quality of affordable housing to help create more homes for rent in areas of need, remains one of the council’s top priorities. Every single affordable home can change a family’s life.

"Our housing teams have been working very closely with Bernicia to ensure that the housing options in the plans will meet the housing needs of the Berwick community, with homes for the young, elderly and larger families.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk