82 share £500m heating framework

The contract is expected to be worth £500m over a four-year period.

The framework has been designed to provide both domestic and commercial services to public sector organisations including housing associations, NHS trusts and education authorities.

Offering 10 lots and a range of services from consultancy to design, servicing, maintenance and installation, the framework incorporates a selection of renewable technology applications from air and ground source heat pumps to solar thermal, electric heating and hot water systems. For the first time, the framework also features an education specific lot in partnership with the Department for Education, developed to support schools, colleges, academies and further/higher education establishments with their heating requirements.

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Developed in response to member and market demand, this framework provides regional coverage with an enhanced scope and access to both larger contractors and SMEs.

“Following the government’s target to deliver decarbonisation and as the use of renewable technologies continues to rise, we’re delighted to offer our members access to a range of sustainable heating solutions tailored to their requirements.

“Other member benefits include flexible call-off processes, greater efficiencies, support from technical procurements specialists and social value delivery aligned to organisational priorities.”

Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national heating and renewables framework:

Aaron Services

Alternative Heat

Anchor Pipework

Ashley & McDonough

ATS Gas Services

Bayview Contracts

British Gas Social Housing

BSW Heating

Cenergist

Chris Bowker

Citrus Electrical

City Technical Services (UK)

Clairglow Heating

Close Circuit Security Services

Combined Facilities Management

Concept Heating Systems

Consortia Integrated Services

CORGI Technical Services

Correct contract services

David Miles and Partners

Derbyshires Plumbing & Heating

DFP Services

Dodd Group (Midlands)

E.ON Energy Installations Services

ECG Building Maintenance

Eco-gee

Ecolution Group

ECS Consultants

Enerza Solutions

Engie Services

Everwarm

FES Support Services

Gas Advisory Services

Gas Call Services

Gasway Services

Gas Contract Services

Glevum Heating and Plumbing

Grant Store

H&A Mechanical Services

Happy Energy Solutions

Heatforce (Wales)

Hewer Facilities Management

Icon Training & Assessment

Irwin M&E

J Tomlinson

J & B Hopkins

K & T Heating Services

Kensa Group

Kimpton

Liberty Gas Group

LM Services NI

Lord Combustion Services

M&Y Maintenance & Construction

MHP INSTALLATION & MAINTENANCE

Morgan Lambert

Certsure LLP

Pacifica Home Services

Pennington Choices

Penny Lane Builders

Phoenix Gas Services

Precision Industrial Services

Purdy Contracts

Quality Heating Services

Ramboll UK

Robert Heath Heating

Rothwell Plumbing Services

Rydon Maintenance

SAYES SERVICE

Seddon Construction

Smith and Byford

Sovini Property Services

Stonegrove

Sure Maintenance .

Swale Heating

T Brown Group

The Casey Group

The Gas Company (UK)

Thermoserv

TSG Building Services plc

UK Gas Services

Vital Energi Utilities

YGI

