82 share £500m heating framework

The contract is expected to be worth £500m over a four-year period.
The framework has been designed to provide both domestic and commercial services to public sector organisations including housing associations, NHS trusts and education authorities.
Offering 10 lots and a range of services from consultancy to design, servicing, maintenance and installation, the framework incorporates a selection of renewable technology applications from air and ground source heat pumps to solar thermal, electric heating and hot water systems. For the first time, the framework also features an education specific lot in partnership with the Department for Education, developed to support schools, colleges, academies and further/higher education establishments with their heating requirements.
Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Developed in response to member and market demand, this framework provides regional coverage with an enhanced scope and access to both larger contractors and SMEs.
“Following the government’s target to deliver decarbonisation and as the use of renewable technologies continues to rise, we’re delighted to offer our members access to a range of sustainable heating solutions tailored to their requirements.
“Other member benefits include flexible call-off processes, greater efficiencies, support from technical procurements specialists and social value delivery aligned to organisational priorities.”
Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national heating and renewables framework:
- Aaron Services
- Alternative Heat
- Anchor Pipework
- Ashley & McDonough
- ATS Gas Services
- Bayview Contracts
- British Gas Social Housing
- BSW Heating
- Cenergist
- Chris Bowker
- Citrus Electrical
- City Technical Services (UK)
- Clairglow Heating
- Close Circuit Security Services
- Combined Facilities Management
- Concept Heating Systems
- Consortia Integrated Services
- CORGI Technical Services
- Correct contract services
- David Miles and Partners
- Derbyshires Plumbing & Heating
- DFP Services
- Dodd Group (Midlands)
- E.ON Energy Installations Services
- ECG Building Maintenance
- Eco-gee
- Ecolution Group
- ECS Consultants
- Enerza Solutions
- Engie Services
- Everwarm
- FES Support Services
- Gas Advisory Services
- Gas Call Services
- Gasway Services
- Gas Contract Services
- Glevum Heating and Plumbing
- Grant Store
- H&A Mechanical Services
- Happy Energy Solutions
- Heatforce (Wales)
- Hewer Facilities Management
- Icon Training & Assessment
- Irwin M&E
- J Tomlinson
- J & B Hopkins
- K & T Heating Services
- Kensa Group
- Kimpton
- Liberty Gas Group
- LM Services NI
- Lord Combustion Services
- M&Y Maintenance & Construction
- MHP INSTALLATION & MAINTENANCE
- Morgan Lambert
- Certsure LLP
- Pacifica Home Services
- Pennington Choices
- Penny Lane Builders
- Phoenix Gas Services
- Precision Industrial Services
- Purdy Contracts
- Quality Heating Services
- Ramboll UK
- Robert Heath Heating
- Rothwell Plumbing Services
- Rydon Maintenance
- SAYES SERVICE
- Seddon Construction
- Smith and Byford
- Sovini Property Services
- Stonegrove
- Sure Maintenance .
- Swale Heating
- T Brown Group
- The Casey Group
- The Gas Company (UK)
- Thermoserv
- TSG Building Services plc
- UK Gas Services
- Vital Energi Utilities
- YGI
