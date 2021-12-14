£85m Marleigh expansion approved

Marleigh has been designed as a new neighboruhood for east Cambridge

Hill and Marshall are cleared to build a further 421 homes for the new neighbourhood in east Cambridge.

Construction will start on site in early 2022, with a mix of private and affordable flats and houses to be built as part of the long term masterplan.

This new phase will run in conjunction with the current phase of the scheme, which aims to deliver 547 new homes as well as community facilities such as a primary school, a nursery, a market square and a community centre over the next five years.

Every new home will have fabric first designs, an air-source heat pump and photovoltaic solar panels.

The project team for Marleigh phase two includes Terence O'Rourke, JTP, Bradley Murphy Design and WSP.

