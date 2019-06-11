A-Plant app for paperless delivery

A-Plant Arena app for smart phones

The technology replaces paper-based processes, allowing customers to digitally accept and log deliveries. An automatic notification is issued to accounts payable and procurement teams alerting them that equipment has been received on site.

A-Plant claims that its A-Plant Arena app reduces the risk of theft and potential accidents as it ensures machinery can only be delivered to those who have been pre-selected to receive equipment hires.

Following delivery, A-Plant Arena instantly aligns with and updates customers' internal systems.

Other features include the ability to upload photographs and notes related to the delivery, to speed administration for both on-site and office personnel.

A-Plant implementation director Andy Wortley said: "Arena adds value to A-Plant's proposition and builds on our commitment to providing customers with the very best service and equipment on the market. The new technology will enable our customers to work smarter and more efficiently and we're excited to be the first plant, tool and equipment rental company to offer this industry-leading technology."

A-Plant Arena is available to download from the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play Store for Android devices.

Customers can access the app using the same login details provided for A-Plant's customer extranet, Axis.