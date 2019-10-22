A-Plant invests £2m in cabins

Some of the new units

The £2m order comprises a mix of 12ft and 16ft units, all constructed from high-grade stainless steel to give a 25-year lifespan.

The new cabins are fitted with an eco-electric system that is partly powered by 12V battery to give a 33% average reduction in diesel generator run-time and fuel consumption.

A-Plant Accommodation director Ian Needham said: “The new greener units will support our continued fleet investment as well as our commitment to reducing carbon emissions on a whole. Their light-weight and robust structure makes them ideal for the industry, while offering market-leading value and safety that will make a real impact to our customers on-site.”

Boss Cabins director Matthew Wordsworth added: “We are really pleased to be able to support A-Plant in their continued investment and growth. As a business, we are committed to helping our customers’ day-to-day operations by supplying units that are energy-efficient, safe and user-friendly with low running costs, extended service intervals and comprehensive aftercare support.

“Our products are designed to have the lowest environmental impact with real benefits in reduced fuel use, water consumption, carbon emissions and noise. In addition, the stainless steel build chosen by A-Plant is the most sustainable on the market, greatly extending the life of their fleet.”

