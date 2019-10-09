A-Plant moves into new Manchester depot

The new Chadderton facility

The new Chadderton depot has 60,000 sqft of workshops and 18,000 sqft of office and training facilities, with more than 100 employees working there.

Various divisions including A-Plant Rail, A-Plant Powered Access, Tool Hire Express, Astra Attachment Solutions, FLG Services and PSS Hire all operate from there..

Chief operating officer Andy Wright said: “The investment in our new Manchester hub will support our on-going growth whilst further enhancing the service that we offer to our customers across the north.

“Our new depot will allow us to serve our customers faster, and with multiple divisions housed in one hub we can also support our Manchester and northwest trades more efficiently.

“No other hire company has the breadth and depth of products that we do and we are confident that our Manchester hub will provide us with the opportunity for continued growth whilst affirming our position as market leaders.”

