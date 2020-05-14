A-Plant re-brand slips a month

When A-Plant announced in March that it was changing its name to Sunbelt, to match its North American sister companies, it said that the change would take effect on 1st May 2020.

But, presumably not helped by the distraction of a global pandemic, that date has come and gone and the company is still called A-Plant.

The forthcoming website, sunbeltrentals.co.uk is not yet live but aplant.com says that the name change will now take effect from 1st June 2020 instead of 1st May.

