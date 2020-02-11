A-Plant wins £7.5m Story deal

Under the new supply chain agreement, A-Plant has full-time staff working alongside Story’s operational teams based at Blantyre and Carlisle, to support both trackway and civils works.

The five-year contract started on the 3rd February 2020 and is worth approximately £1.5m a year to A-Plant – £7.5m over the full term.

Under the agreement A-Plant has purchased and replaced some of Story’s existing plant and equipment. The deal is not thought to include Story’s heavy equipment of fleet of 70 road rail vehicles.

Story is one of one of only four UK plant providers to be gold accredited on Network Rail’s ‘Route to Gold’ system for measuring plant reliability.

Adrian Hart, managing director of Story’s plant division, said: “As part of our ongoing strategy, it is critical to Story Contracting that we develop new alliances and partnerships across the UK to support our regional teams and this acts as an addition to our core strategy supporting our rail division.”

A-Plant sales & marketing director Dave Harris said: “We are really excited to start our new strategic alliance with Story Contracting as there are a huge number of synergies that already exist and which we believe will allow us to deliver real social impact. This means cleaner and greener environmental solutions, better community engagement and employment and skills support for local people.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk