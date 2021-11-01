A roadmap to a sustainable future

Jordan Road Surfacing is delighted to have received our bespoke permit from the Environment Agency for our Aggregate Waste Transfer Station based at Boughton Industrial Estate, NG22 9LD

This unique facility provides a greener solution for disposal and recycling of hazardous aggregates, including coal tar, as well as non-hazardous aggregates and construction waste. The use of Foammix creates a 50% carbon footprint reduction in comparison to conventional asphalt materials. Our recycling options will offer you a more cost-efficient solution than disposal.

Jordans are ISO9001 and ISO14001 certified, ensuring our compliance to regulations and commitment to putting the environment at the forefront of our operations. We look forward to working with local authorities and other highways contractors who are committed to achieving their environmental objectives.

Jordans can provide a full service, which includes road planing, tippers, sweepers, crushing and screening, mixing of foam mix and CBM materials, as well as laying with all our latest in-house equipment and fully trained operatives.

With our brand-new Wirtgen KMA machine, we are excited about the potential development of future materials, if you require a product list, please get in touch to discuss.

We believe this is what makes Jordan’s unique and a company that is leading the industry to a greener future.

This article was paid for by Jordan Road Surfacing, find out more...

