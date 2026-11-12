A spider among the poppies

Powered access specialist Hire Safe Solutions has provided a complimentary compact spider lift and operator to St Mary’s Church in Widnes to assist with the installation of a remembrance poppy cascade.

According to the company, the community-led display features more than 15,000 hand-knitted and crocheted poppies attached to heavy-duty netting, draped and secured from the top of the church tower. Hire Safe Solutions, which holds an Armed Forces Covenant Bronze Award, supplied the machinery and operating personnel free of charge from its Runcorn depot after church volunteers lacked the high-reach equipment required for the job.

To navigate the restricted churchyard environment, the firm deployed a Hinowa Lightlift 33.17 spider lift. Hire Safe Solutions mobile engineer and operator Spencer Sumner explained that a narrow entrance gate ruled out traditional access machinery, leading the team to select the Hinowa model for its compact chassis and near 33-metre working height. Once positioned on the grounds, Sumner guided the netting down the historic stonework while placing fixings to prevent snagging.

The company reports that the display includes contributions from people aged between two and 92, alongside handcrafted tributes to animals and personnel who served during the world wars.