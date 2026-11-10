  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

10 November 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. A2Dominion completes West Drayton remediation

A2Dominion completes West Drayton remediation

7 hours Housing association A2Dominion, with AD Construction Group and Bellrock, have completed cladding remediation and improvement on 38 homes at Union Wharf in West Drayton, supported by Homes England's Cladding Safety Scheme.

The £2.1m project delivers essential fire safety improvements alongside wider building upgrades at the 38-home residential development.

Work began in January 2025 following inspections which identified fire safety improvements were required to the building's external wall system.

The works included the replacement of external cladding, new insulation, the installation of a new steel support frame, alongside new cavity barriers and improved fire-stopping.

Further improvements included a new roof overlay, remediation to the projecting oriel windows, and replacement of the balcony decking with non-combustible A-rated materials.

The programme was delivered while residents remained in their homes, with A2Dominion and its partners working to minimise disruption. A dedicated resident liaison service provided regular updates and support throughout the project.

A2Dominion has invested a further £11.9 million in cladding and fire safety remediation in 2025/26, taking the total spend across its portfolio to almost £50 million.

The cladding remediation at Union Wharf was supported by funding through Homes England’s Cladding Safety Scheme (CSS), alongside wider improvement works. AD Construction Group Ltd was appointed as principal contractor, with Bellrock providing project management and CDM services.

Add as a preferred source on Google
MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »