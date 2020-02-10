A30 dualling clears planning

The A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross dualling scheme will result in 8.7 miles of new 70mph dual carriageway. It is the only remaining stretch of single carriageway on the A30 between Camborne and the M5 at Exeter.

A construction contract has yet to be awarded but is now being finalised.

Galliford Try Infrastructure and Vinci are Highways England’s ‘delivery integration partners’ for contracts over £100m in the southwest.

With planning consent now in place, main construction works are scheduled to start later this year. The route is expected to be open to traffic in 2023.

Construction also involves:

a two-level junction at Chiverton Cross and a new roundabout to ensure the free flow of traffic on the A30

a new partial junction at Chybucca built on two levels with west-facing slip roads to provide access onto the dual carriageway from local routes

new bridges at Tolgroggan Farm, Pennycomequick Lane and over the Allet to Tresawsen road to provide local access

a two-level junction at Carland Cross with a new roundabout north of the dual carriageway and re-using the existing roundabout to the south.

Traffic on the busy stretch of the A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross

