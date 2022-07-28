A533 Expressway Bridge beams delivered

The 12.5m wide beams took 12 weeks to be built from cutting the plate from the rolling mill, fabrication, grit blasting and trial fitting before being transported to the project site.

The A533 Expressway Bridge is a concrete bridge that carries the Chester Road combined with the A533 over the M56 motorway.

It’s located between junctions 11 and 12 and is a vital local link, providing access across the M56 to Runcorn from Preston Brook and Northwich.

AmeySRM (a joint venture between Amey and Sir Robert McAlpine) together with National Highways, are replacing the existing structure with a new 67m concrete bridge, consisting of a single two-lane carriageway and a combined footpath and cycleway.

The replacement of this bridge will ensure an increased life span of over 120 years for road users, maintaining safety in the long term.

A substantial part of the project will be built off site to minimise disruption and to keep the existing bridge open while the new bridge is constructed.

Construction of the new bridge will continue adjacent to the M56, minimising disruption to drivers and will be open for traffic next summer.

On completion, traffic will be transferred to the new structure to continue the flow of traffic and allow for the demolition of the existing bridge structure. The new bridge is expected to be open to traffic in summer 2023.

