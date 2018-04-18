Aarsleff appoints UK managing director

Kevin Hague has been promoted to managing director of Aarsleff Ground Engineering in the UK.

His promotion follows the ousting of long serving Chris Primett last October amid a strategy U-turn by the Danish parent company, which said at the time that it wanted to “consolidate services and refocus on markets with optimum opportunity”.

Since Chris Primett’s departure Stig Weis has been temporary managing director of Aarsleff UK, working from Per Aarsleff offices in Denmark. Kevin Hague has been running the business on a daily basis as general manager.

Kevin Hague joined Aarsleff in 2014 as piling manager and was made general manager in 2015. He has previously worked for Cementation Skanska and Bauer Technologies, on projects including Crossrail and the Thameslink upgrade programme for Network Rail.

He now assumes all responsibilities of managing director of Aarsleff Ground Engineering, including the leadership and development of the business in the UK.

Stig Weis, divisional manager of the Aarsleff Group’s ground engineering segment, said: “Kevin has been an invaluable member of the company and a driving force behind its successful growth strategy and diversification.”