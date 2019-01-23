Aarsleff adds to retaining wall portfolio

A secant pile wall

Aarsleff said that the move into new techniques, alongside the investment of a new rig, will allow the company to take on more challenging work in new markets.

The new services come with the arrival of an ABI TM17 rig, a high-performance telescopic leader rig for drilling and piling applications.

VDW stands for ‘vor der wand’, or ‘in front of the wall’. It is a vibration-free and low noise drilling procedure used for installation of single piles, as well as contiguous, tangential or secant pile walls.

Aarsleff’s head of specialist retaining walls John Storry said: “It is certainly an exciting time for Aarsleff Ground Engineering, as we look ahead to future schemes delivering our new improved portfolio of techniques.”