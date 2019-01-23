  1. Instagram
Thu January 24 2019

  Aarsleff adds to retaining wall portfolio

20 hours Specialist contractor Aarsleff Ground Engineering has expanded its portfolio of retaining wall solutions to offer VDW, secant and contiguous pile walls.

Aarsleff said that the move into new techniques, alongside the investment of a new rig, will allow the company to take on more challenging work in new markets.

The new services come with the arrival of an ABI TM17 rig, a high-performance telescopic leader rig for drilling and piling applications.

VDW stands for ‘vor der wand’, or ‘in front of the wall’.  It is a vibration-free and low noise drilling procedure used for installation of single piles, as well as contiguous, tangential or secant pile walls.

Aarsleff’s head of specialist retaining walls John Storry said: “It is certainly an exciting time for Aarsleff Ground Engineering, as we look ahead to future schemes delivering our new improved portfolio of techniques.”

ABI TM17 rig
ABI TM17 rig

