Aarsleff boosts geotechnical expertise

Dan Adams

Dan Adams began his career at Keller in 1997 after obtaining a doctorate in geotechnical engineering at the University of Bradford, publishing research on load transfer mechanisms and behaviour of ground anchorages in weak mudstone.

He subsequently worked for Mott MacDonald and most recently was estimating manager of the specialist geotechnics division of Bachy Soletanche for seven years.

Aarsleff Ground Engineering managing director Kevin Hague said: “His expertise will allow us to go from strength to strength, with our continued commitment in delivering high-quality geotechnical solutions for our clients. We also appointed Jonathan Proctor as head of geotechnical department earlier this year. Both Dan and Jonathan bring with them over 40 years of combined knowledge and experience and have a genuine passion for their work.”