Aarsleff lays foundations for Brett's aggregates terminal

The steel tube piles are up to 40-metres long

A new aggregates processing plant is being built at Brett Group’s Newhaven East Quay site for ships to unload raw construction material for onward transport by road or rail through the recently redeveloped Newhaven Marine Sidings.

Aarsleff’s piling works include driving 752 precast concrete piles for a new storage area and conveyor system to be built. These piles will be 300mm-diameter and up to 37 metres long.

Aarsleff will also install six slightly bigger steel tube piles to support a hopper crane on the dock side. These will by 339mm diameter and up to 40 metres long.

Aarsleff started work this week using two of its Junttan piling rigs to install the piles over a 10-week programme.

Piling estimator Chris Glenn said: “The ground conditions at Newhaven Port consist of clayey fine sand and soft chalk, which means we have to drive piles down to depths in the region of 37 metres to obtain the required loads. We plan to utilise a crane to install the steel tubular piles for the hopper crane due to site constraints and poor ground conditions.”

Aarsleff carried out previous piling works at Newhaven Port, with the installation of 166 precast concrete piles for new fuel tanks and steel tubular piles for two Davit crane bases back in 2017.

Aarsleff managing director Kevin Hague said: “It is great to be working at Newhaven Port with Brett Group on their new aggregates processing plant. We have a good working relationship with Brett from previous projects, and I hope that it’ll only continue to strengthen.”