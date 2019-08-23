Aarsleff opens Yorkshire office

Last year Aarsleff drove nearly 1,000 precast concrete piles for York’s new Community Stadium

The new office on Carcroft Enterprise Park in Doncaster will look after clients across Yorkshire and the northwest.

Aarsleff Ground Engineering also has offices in Newark-on-Trent and Newcastle.

Operations director Jody Parkin said: "Aarsleff already has extensive experience of working throughout the county, and it makes clear commercial and organisational sense for us to be extending our office presence here. We’re seeing more and more projects that require having a much greater local focus and so having a dedicated team based in Yorkshire means we are now extremely well-placed to deliver those.”

Managing director Kevin Hague added: “We’ve always experienced a high level of activity in Yorkshire and the surrounding areas owing to the strong relationships we’ve built up with clients over the years. Most recently, we revisited the Grand Mosque in Bradford, of which we had piled its original foundations back in 1998. Here, we installed 120 driven precast concrete piles over a five-day period for the Mosque’s new community centre. Four months later, and we were back in Leeds drilling just over 10,000 metres, at average depths of 11 metres and 27 metres, and treating a total 5200 m2 area with approximately 1,400 tonnes of grout.”

