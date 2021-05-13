Aberdeen agrees beach and market projects

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee approved a report outlining a project that would improve connectivity between the beach area and the city centre.

Aberdeen City Council officers have also been given an instruction to proceed with the purchase of the former Aberdeen Market and BHS to create a venue featuring international-style food and drink outlets as part of the city’s recovery from Covid-19. The council’s city growth and resources committee members agreed an outline business case to be progressed to a full business case and to consider all options to deliver the development, including working with a development partner and operator.

The beach masterplan is intended to capitalise on the built and natural assets of an area that is a tourism priority in its own right and is likely to be more in demand in a post-Covid-19 and recovery phase. The beach area is also an intrinsic component of the Aberdeen Coastal Trail, and of tourism activities nature, golf, maritime history and dolphin watching.

The one-mile-long Aberdeen beach is in the heart of the city running from Fittie to Donmouth Nature Reserve, and also acts as a gateway to other beaches to the north.

Councillor Marie Boulton, the council’s City Centre Masterplan spokesperson, said: “The beach area is one of the best resources we have in Aberdeen in terms of leisure, tourism, and future potential so it is great we are embarking on a masterplan. We look forward to the next stages to find out what the public would like from the area, and what is feasible.”

Several work packages will be developed as part of the masterplan and these include public consultation and assessment of demand, an outline design option, economic impact assessment, detailed site appraisal and financial appraisal. The estimated costs for these work packages, including contingency, is £1.2m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk