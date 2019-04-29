Aberdeen contractor fined after two fall into uncovered hatch

The company, RB Wilson (Electrical) Limited of 1 East Craibstone Street in Aberdeen, had been engaged for rewiring and the installation of new heating systems in Aberdeenshire Council properties.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that employees of the company were working at the property on 19th and 20th February 2018 when they failed to put in place suitable and sufficient measures to prevent people from falling into the uncovered floor hatches. As a consequence of this failure, the resident of the property and her brother-in-law fell into one of the uncovered hatches and both sustained injuries.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) concluded that there was nothing in place to prevent them from falling through the hatch at the rear of the property. HSE said that the incidents would have been preventable if adequate barriers and physical warning signs had been in place around the uncovered floor hatch.

RB Wilson (Electrical) Limited pleaded guilty to breaching Regulations 6(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 and was fined £24,000.

HSE inspector Elaine McAllister said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out correct control measures and safe working practices. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standard.”