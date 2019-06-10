Aberdeen identifies preferred cross-city transport projects

The council’s city growth & resources committee has agreed to seek funding to develop detailed designs.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Councils, regional transport partnership Nestrans and Transport Scotland had previously commissioned Peter Brett Associates to carry out an assessment of potential transport links between development sites in and around the city. The preferred options approved by committee include three public transport schemes that would provide good integration with existing bus and train services. These include park & ride schemes, a new public transport route and an orbital network of foot and cycle paths connecting development sites. One route, connecting Grandhome with Stoneywood and onwards to Dyce, would require a new pedestrian/cycle bridge over the River Don.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, convenor of the city growth & resources committee, said: “The preferred public transport and active travel options complement each other whilst taking advantage of existing infrastructure. We will continue to work with our partners in giving further consideration to the plans and how they might be developed and delivered.

“It is important that our city grows in a sustainable way – that we make it easy for people to commute, that we respect the environment, and that we trust to the economic dividend.”

The objective was to identify viable, attractive and direct linkages as an alternative to the private car along with potential sites for interchange “hubs” encompassing bus, rail and active travel modes.