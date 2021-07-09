Aberdeen picks contractor for pool revamp

CHAP Group has been appointed by Aberdeen City Council (ACC) following a competitive tendering exercise. The work is being funded by ACC with significant support from Sport Aberdeen, which operates the city’s leisure venues, as well as from SportScotland.

The revamp of the pool will include the construction of a gym and wellness centre and will combine with other amenities to create a new community sports hub.

The council-owned facility was built in 1996 and comprises a traditional 25-metre six-lane tank but the pool has been closed due to equipment failures. As part of the contract, significant elements of the mechanical and electrical plant will be replaced along with fixtures and fittings. In addition, the new facility will include larger changing facilities, a 40-station fitness suite, a multi-purpose studio, clinical suites for use by NHS Grampian and additional car and cycle parking.

The business case was approved by the City Growth and Resources Committee but the plan had to be put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions.

Councillor Gordon Graham, vice convener of Capital Programme Committee, said: “To be progressing with the build is fantastic news for both the local community and Aberdeen as a whole.

“Together with Sport Aberdeen the council is committing a very significant financial investment to deliver a state-of-the-art health, fitness and sport hub. In addition to technical upgrades to the pool itself, the new facilities will provide an exciting wellness centre for the local communities of Northfield and Mastrick, and people across the city.

“The new dry facilities will greatly broaden its appeal, increase income, and so help make the pool more financially self-sustaining long into the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk