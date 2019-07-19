Aberdeen picks partner for major housing scheme

Council co-leader Jenny Laing with Gordon Pirie of CBRE, which is representing First Endeavour

First Endeavour is set to deliver for a development of 283 new homes at Wellheads Road in Dyce after entering into an agreement with the council.

The site had been marketed at a developers’ day held by the council last year to encourage the private sector to come forward with housing provision.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing, said: “We are delighted to announce that we are partnering with First Endeavour LLP to provide nearly 300 council homes. As a Council we are committed to finding innovative ways to deliver both services and new infrastructure, including an additional 2,000 council homes. We are working with landowners and developers to provide much-needed local authority housing.”

Fellow council co-leader Douglas Lumsden added: “Our new-build programme is gathering momentum with a number of projects under way or about to start. This isn’t just about building housing – it’s about building communities and opportunities and ensuring that our city continues to prosper in an inclusive way.”

In addition, Faithful & Gould has been appointed to help hit the target of 2,000 additional council homes across the city.

Stewart Ferguson, Regional Director of SNC Lavalin’s Faithful+Gould business, said: “Building upon our long-term relationship with Aberdeen City Council, we are delighted to be leading one of the most high-profile and ambitious housing programmes in a generation. ThecCouncil’s innovative approach is based upon the ‘Building in Quality’ methodology and will positively contribute to Aberdeen’s social housing offer and the city’s prosperity.”

Work on the £30m Wellheads Road development is expected to start in autumn.

