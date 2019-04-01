Aberdeen switches to smart street lighting

Specialist company Pinacl will be installing the system

A total of 3,500 controllers are to be fitted to street lights as part of the council’s digital transformation plan. The company installing the intelligent lighting system is specialist smart solutions firm Pinacl.

The council said that the installation will lead to savings on annual street lighting energy consumption and will also mean that repairs can be carried out more quickly.

Councillor John Wheeler. the council’s operational delivery convener, said: “We are at the forefront of transforming the digital infrastructure in Aberdeen which will bring benefits not only to the council through savings, but also to residents by being smarter about getting our lights repaired.

“World-class connectivity is important in our economic and social ambitions for the city and it’s fantastic that we are one of the first cities in Scotland to install an intelligent lighting system.”

The project involves retrospectively fitting current LED street lights with a unit, and also adding the unit to new LED lamps before they are installed. The units are part of a configuration management system (CMS) and then link up to a cloud-based intelligent network, which will have other ‘smart’ solutions added to it.

A £9m seven-year rolling program of replacing the old inefficient and expensive street lighting with LED lighting is already taking place.

Energy costs for street lighting as of December 2015 were £2m per year which is estimated to fall to £1.1m per year after all the street lighting has been replaced with LED lanterns.

Alasdair Rettie, technical director at Pinacl, said: “We are delighted to be working with Aberdeen to help them achieve their Smart City vision. “The new city-wide intelligent network provides a third layer of connectivity that will allow Aberdeen City council to efficiently deploy a variety of Smart City solutions across the city.”