Aberdeen University to build £100m Qatar campus

The Al Faleh Group (AFG) for Education & Academic Services is the University’s partner in the project. The new campus in Al Daayan, near Doha, represents an anticipated £100m investment by AFG and marks the second phase of its partnership with the university. The first campus opened in Doha in 2017, providing business-related degrees.

At new 50,000m2 campus will allow for expansion of the range of programmes offered by the university in Qatar. University of Aberdeen principal Professor George Boyne said: “The new campus in Al Daayan builds on the success of the initial phase of our partnership with AFG, which since its launch in 2017 has attracted over 400 students to our existing campus in Doha to study our renowned range of business programmes. The next phase of the partnership will open up exciting opportunities to expand our range of degrees to include STEM subjects, medical sciences, law and politics and international relations.”

AFG chairperson and founder Dr Sheikha Aisha Al Thani added: “The group’s partnership with Aberdeen University continues to go from strength to strength. Our student numbers are growing beyond expectations and this is matched by ever increasing demand for new academic disciplines.”