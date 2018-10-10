Aberdeenshire seeks ideas for 'smart solar' pilot

The 'smart storage and solar' package will be installed approximately 500 council-owned homes. Complementing the project will be the requirement to enter into an agreement with a grid services aggregator, with the council receiving a revenue stream.

The council said that the purpose of the RFI is to bring the opportunity to the attention of the market and invite the submission of expressions of interest and information on current or planned capabilities.

Information provided as part of the RFI will be used for analysis and research only. IIt will not be used to form judgements regarding supplier performance, capacity or capability under any future procurement process, stressed the council.