Aberla installs services on Salford PRS scheme

Aberla M&E, part of the Aberla Group that specialises in renewable energy systems, has been brought in at the fit-out stage of Local Crescent, a private residential development being constructed by Domis.

The development includes a 22-storey tower, a 16-storey tower and a six-storey block on Chapel Street between Salford and Manchester.

Warrington-based Aberla will be installing all elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, renewable technologies including a combined heat and power system, and utility services.

Domis director Kingsley Thornton said: “We’ve seen Aberla’s commitment to delivery since working together on a number of schemes across the northwest and it was a natural fit that we would appoint them for this significant PRS development in Salford. With the project due for completion in spring 2020 works on site are now ramping up and we’ve real confidence in all the sub-contractor teams appointed.”

Local Crescent is being developed by betting tycoon Fred Done, through his property development business, Property (Done).