ABP gives Britcon go-ahead to expand Grimsby car storage

A further 8.5 acres is to be developed for car storage

Britcon recently completed phase 1a on the 100 acre former Tioxide site in Grimsby to provide a 10-acre vehicle import/export storage facility. Phase 1b sees the development of a further 8.5 acres on the site to provide more storage space at GAT.

As before, work includes extensive design work with earthworks modelling optimisation for the groundworks and drainage, which had to be calculated for full storm conditions including compliant attenuation systems utilising large bore pipework, channel drainage systems and existing watercourses.

Britcon is also contracted to provide perimeter security fencing, lighting and tarmac surfacing work for the project in collaboration with sister firm Specialist Surfacing Ltd.

The Port of Grimsby is one of the UK’s leading automotive ports and a major hub for the burgeoning offshore wind industry. The port also continues to handle a wide range of other cargoes, whilst retaining strong links to the fishing and food industries.

ABP Humber director Simon Bird said: “This is a fantastic development for the Port of Grimsby and we’re happy to be working with Britcon to drive this project forward. We look forward to being able to offer an extra 8.5 acres to our automotive customers in this new facility at Grimsby.”

Britcon does a lot of work for ABP. Last year it completed a £2.1m bulk store at King’s Lynn and a £5m Marine Control Centre in Grimsby and has previously built new facilities at Immingham.

Director John Whitmore said: “ABP remains one of our largest clients for which we have become a reliable partner in supporting major construction projects across its ports. Indeed, some of our senior team have worked on projects for ABP for over 25 years. We are delighted to secure this exclusive contract which is testament to our sustained approach to delivering value engineering, every time.”

