Access Alliance expands to 75 locations

Story Contracting has joined the Access Alliance, bringing road-rail MEWPs into the network

Dorset based Hire Access Platforms has joined the Access Alliance as a full member; Alide Hire in Bath, Braddan Plant Hire in County Durham, Energy Generator Hire in Buckinghamshire, One Stop Hire in Lancashire, Story Contracting in Carlisle and YHC Powered Access in Somerset have all joined as associate members.

This now brings the Access Alliance to 26 members covering the whole of the UK from 75 depots, with a combined fleet of over 11,500 powered access machines.

Steve Simmons, chairman of the Access Alliance and managing director of Star Platforms, said: “With these new members on-board, it further helps us as a group to offer a true national coverage for our customers through a trusted network of partners. They also provide new machine choices for Access Alliance customers, such as the 15-metre road-rail units from Story Contracting and the Niftylift DR15’s from Braddan Plant Hire.”