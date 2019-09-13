Access Rental places $5m Skyjack order

Access Rental Gulf (ARG) has ordered a total of 55 machines, comprising 35 articulating boom lifts and 20 telescopic boom lifts. ARG, which was established in 2008, has a rental fleet of over 1,000 powered access machines operating across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.

Managing director Chris Light said: “Skyjack is a key strategic partner to ARG. They have a solid and well-proven reputation for providing quality engineered, simple and reliable access equipment which is easy to service and maintain. We have worked closely with Skyjack since we established in 2008. Skyjack has proven to be an excellent investment and we value the first-class support and technical guidance that they have given us throughout this time.”

This investment is part of a wider ongoing fleet refreshment programme. The new machines will go straight into the ARG core fleet, alongside a range of electric, diesel and bi-fuel scissor lifts, telescopic boom lifts and articulating boom lifts.

