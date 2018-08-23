Acciona to scan Tutankhamun’s burial chamber

The work includes conducting a three-dimensional scan of Tutankhamun’s outer burial chamber, to provide an exact digital model of the original that can be turned into a physical reproduction for future display at the museum.

The Egyptian Ministry of Culture and Besix Orascom Joint Venture picked Acciona Producciones y Diseño (APD) for the project. APD will be responsible for the technical and museographic development – the description of the collections - for 12,000m2 of exhibits. APD will incorporate a variety of exhibition elements, such as graphics, models, life-sized reproductions and lighting to support the story being told by the archaeological pieces.

The Grand Egyptian Museum will house 45,000 pieces (of which 25,000 have never been exhibited before), showing the history of Ancient Egypt from Prehistory to the Greco-Roman period. The museum is expected to receive over five million visitors a year - around 15,000 a day.

The museum is located 2km from the Giza pyramids and will occupy 50ha of land. Some of the rooms will be open to visitors by 2019, with the final grand opening in late 2020.