Acciona wins Chile desalination contract

The client is mining company Compañía Minera Doña Inés de Collahuasi (CMDIC) and the project is part of a wider infrastructure development and capacity improvement plan for CMDIC’s operations in the Tarapacá Region.

The desalination plant will have an initial capacity of 1,050 litres/second. The project includes the execution of maritime works and a pre-treatment system, as well as the development of reverse osmosis and post-treatment technology.

CMDIC is one of Chile’s biggest mining companies and one of the largest in the world specialising in the extraction and production of copper concentrate.

Acciona has an established track record in seawater desalination technology for the Chilean mining industry. Its first reverse osmosis desalination project was completed at Copiapó, in the Atacama region.

The company is also active in seawater desalination in the Middle East. It is currently building its sixth desalination plant for Saudi Arabia.

